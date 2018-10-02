Euro weakens on Italian political risk

Investors' attention is back on Italian politics, with the euro weakening overnight after the head of Italy’s lower house budget committee said the nation would have solved its fiscal problems with its own currency.

Meanwhile, Italian 10-year bond yields hit a four-year high as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sounded the alarm, saying "we have to do everything to avoid a new Greece - this time an Italy - crisis."

Italy has until October 15 to finish its 2019 budget plan and submit it to the European Commission for analysis.

FTSE MIB -1.3% , while Italian bank stocks sell off. Euro -0.4% to $1.1530.

