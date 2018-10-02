Canadian dairy farmers fume at USMCA

"The announced concessions on dairy in the new USMCA deal demonstrates once again that the Canadian government is willing to sacrifice our domestic dairy production when it comes time to make a deal," said Pierre Lampron, president of trade group Dairy Farmers of Canada.

The revamped NAFTA agreement grants the U.S. an expanded 3.6% access to Canada's dairy market and gets rid of a controversial domestic milk pricing class Ottawa had previously defended.

