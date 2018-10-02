Shell green lights Canadian LNG project

New wave of LNG investment? Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is pressing ahead with Canada's largest-ever infrastructure project, designed to send gas from Canada, where prices are relatively low, to demand centers in Asia.

Construction of the 14M tons/year venture - which is expected to generate an internal rate of return of around 13% - will start immediately, with LNG production expected to begin before the mid-2020s.

Minority partners include PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY), Korea Gas and Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd.

Previously: Bloomberg: Shell, partners set to approve $31B LNG Canada project (Oct. 01 2018)