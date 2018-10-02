DASAN Zhone empowers new generation broadband solutions with 10G PON end to end

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) enhances its portfolio of broadband solutions offering end to end 10G PON with up to 5 times more capacity than current generation GPON with 100Gbps transport.

To complete these 10G PON platforms, DZS has introduced a series of 100 Gbps switching platforms supporting Time Sensitive Networks (TSN), MPLS and SDN features, as the edge-transport backhaul for new generation broadband networks.

“Our new 10G PON products are designed to deliver key standard features based on hierarchical QoS that position customers to gain deep business insights on traffic usage patterns and overall end to end network performance,” said Seungdong Lee, Chief Technology Officer, DZS.