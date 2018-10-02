Elbit Systems UK subsidiary wins a contract by the UK Ministry of Defence

Elbit Systems UK Ltd., a subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was awarded a 3 year contract of circa £10M and a potential maximum value of £40M, from the UK Ministry of Defence ("MoD") to provide the MORPHEUS Battlefield Management Application.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK, commented: "We are proud to have been selected by the UK MoD to supply the MORPHEUS BMA providing a valuable capability for the British Army. In doing so we will be bringing Elbit Systems' operationally proven capability and technological edge into the UK, adapting it for use and delivering it together with our local partners."