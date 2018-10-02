Middleby acquires M-TEK

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has acquired M-TEK Corporation for a undisclosed term. It has approximately $10M in annual revenues.

“M-TEK is a best-in-class manufacturer of Modified Atmosphere Packaging equipment that will allow us to further expand our packaging solutions and capabilities within our industrial food processing group,” said Selim A. Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corporation. “M-TEK is a highly respected name in the industry and the acquisition allows us to expand their offerings globally into new markets, growing our worldwide presence.”