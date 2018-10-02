PepsiCo beats Q3 estimates, revised FY2018 guidance

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) reports organic revenue growth of 4.9% in Q3.

Foreign exchange translation negtively impacted revenue by 2%.

Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $3.89B (+3%); Quaker Foods North America: $567M (-2%); Latin America: $1.87B (flat); North America Beverages: $5.46B (+2%); Europe Sub-Saharan Africa: $3.16B (+2%); AMEA: $1.54B (-2%).

Asia, Middle East and North Africa core operating profit grew 18% to $313M.

Total core gross margin slipped 10 bps to 54.5%.

Total core operating margin down 30 bps to 17.6%.

FY2018 Guidance: Organic revenue growth: at least 3%; Core EPS: $5.65; Tax rate: 19% to 20%; Net capital expenditure: ~$3.3B; Cash flow from operating activities: ~$9B; Free cash flow: ~$6B.

PEP -0.71% premarket.

