Lilly's URLi from two Phase 3 studies met primary efficacy endpoint in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Readouts from two phase 3 clinical trials, PRONTO-T1D and PRONTO-T2D demonstrated that Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) Ultra Rapid Lispro (URLi) met the primary efficacy endpoint of non-inferior A1C reduction from baseline compared to Humalog (insulin lispro) and also demonstrated significantly improved post-meal glucose control in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The trial enrolled 1,222 and 673 participants with type 1 and type diabetes, respectively. In both populations, URLi demonstrated superior reduction in glucose excursions at both one and two hours during a meal test. The studies showed no significant difference in severe, nocturnal or overall hypoglycemia rates reported by study participants.

In both studies, URLi showed overall safety and tolerability similar to Humalog. Lilly plans to present detailed results from these studies in 2019.