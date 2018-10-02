Omnipod insulin management system now available for use in Europe with Fiasp

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) announces that Novo Nordisk’s Fiasp (Fast-Acting Insulin Aspart) has been tested and found safe for use in Insulet’s Omnipod System in Europe.

Fiasp is a new-generation, ultra fast-acting insulin developed by Novo Nordisk that enters the bloodstream two times faster, compared to NovoRapid, so it more closely matches a healthy body’s insulin response to a meal, thereby improving glycemic control. Insulet will showcase its Omnipod System during the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Halls in Berlin, Germany taking place 1st October to 5th October 2018.