American National Bankshares to merge with HomeTown Bankshares

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and HomeTown Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:HMTA) +5.87% announced the merger agreement, whereby each HomeTown shareholders to receive 0.4150 shares of the American National, equivalent to the acquisition price of ~$16.23/share (182%of Hometown's June 30, 2018 book value per share) or for ~$95.6M.

Following the completion of the merger, American National will remain well-capitalized and the company expects the transaction will be accretive to earnings per share.

The combination deepens American National’s footprint will expand its footprint in the Roanoke MSA and creates a presence in the New River Valley with an office in Christiansburg, Va.

Based on financial results as of June 30, 2018, the combined company will have ~$2.4B in assets, $1.8B in loans, and $2.0B in deposits across Virginia and North Carolina.

Press Release