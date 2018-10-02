JAKKS Pacific named master toy partner for Becca’s Bunch

JAM Media has named JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) as the global master toy licensee for the Becca's Bunch toy line.

JAKKS has secured the exclusive global rights for a wide variety of Becca's Bunch toys including figurines, playsets and accessories, vehicles, musical instruments, plush (feature and non-feature),board games, balls and outdoor games.

The toys are planned for a Fall 2019 launch at US retail.

"We are looking forward to bringing Becca, and her friends Russell, Sylvia and Pedro, to life through a variety of original toys, playsets, and role play," says JAKKS licensing VP Tara Hefter.

Source: Press Release