Fed rethinks 'big bank' definition

As part of a series of rule changes still under development, the Fed is preparing to revise asset-size and other thresholds in its capital and liquidity rules, WSJ reports.

The changes could lead to lower regulatory costs for some large U.S. banks, including Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). It is less clear the changes will help gigantic firms the Fed considers "systemically important" to the global financial system.

Likely candidates for the rule changes include the liquidity coverage ratio, which requires banks to hold assets they can easily convert to cash in a pinch, and "advanced approaches" rules, one of several capital regulations that limit banks' borrowing.

