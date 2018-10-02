Plymouth Industrial REIT expands in Ohio

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEMKT:PLYM) has acquired a 400,000-square foot, multi-tenant Class A industrial building in Cleveland, Ohio for $27M in cash.

The Company also announced purchase of 1.1M-square-foot, multi-tenant Class B industrial property in Cincinnati, Ohio for total consideration of $24.8M.

Plymouth expects to fund the transaction with the issuance of approximately $10.8M in operating partnership units priced at $17.00 per unit, and the assumption of approximately $14M of existing mortgage debt.

The Cleveland acquisition is projected to provide an initial yield of 7.6%.

The Cincinnati acquisition is projected to provide an initial yield of 8.5%.