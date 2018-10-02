Elite Performance Holdings on deck for IPO

Port St. Lucie, FL-based Elite Performance Holdings (EPH) has filed a prospectus for a $1.4M IPO. The company intends to offer 25M common shares and 3.97M common shares from selling stockholders priced a $0.05 per share.

The holding company plans to acquire nutritional and dietary fitness products and then brand them accordingly. Wholly owned subsidiary Elite Beverage International produces a sports drink called Beyond Your Limit Training which it says combines the benefits of hydration, muscle repair, fat oxidation and recovery. Another sports drink, BYLT, combines hydration, promotes fat burning during exercise and aids in muscle recovery afterward.

Financials (as of 12/131/17): Cash: $36.5K; Operating Expenses (~1 month): $72.8K; Net Loss: ($72.8K); Cash Burn: ($55.8K).