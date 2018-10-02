Amazon sets $15 minimum wage for all U.S. employees

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) raises its minimum wage to $15/hour, effective November 1.

The wage applies to all U.S. employees including full-time, part-time, seasonal, and those employed by temp agencies.

The company says the pay raise will benefit over 250K Amazon employees and over 100K seasonal employees.

Last month, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders introduced the Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies or BEZOS legislation meant to create a “100 percent tax on corporations with 500 or more employees equal to the amount of federal benefits received by their low-wage workers.”

Sanders accused Amazon of “corporate welfare” and Amazon responded with the fact that its full-time workers earned $15/hour.

Amazon shares are down 0.4% premarket to $1,996.68.

