Elon Musk seen at long odds for DOJ prosecution

Former prosecutors and criminal law experts think Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's deal with the SEC reduces the odds that he will see criminal prosecution from the DOJ over misleading investors.

The Wall Street Journal reports that inside sources are also indicating that prosecutors aren't likely to make a case against Musk.

Musk’s agreement with the SEC has no bearing itself on whether the Department of Justice decides to pursue action against him. There are also civil actions against Musk that aren't impacted by the SEC settlement.