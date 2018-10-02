Premarket analyst action - healthcare

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $50 (12% upside) price target at Barclays.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) resumed with Buy rating and $8 (50% upside) price target at Stifel.
Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF) (TH.TO) upgraded to Buy with a C$15 (72% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.
Edward Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim. Shares down 3% premarket.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) downgraded to Neutral with a $1.50 (flat) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares down 4% premarket.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) downgraded to Outperform with a $141 ( 11% upside) price target at Raymond James.
Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) price target cut to $5 (flat) from $34 at Piper Jaffray and to $10 from $27 at RBC following Fresenius court win allowing it to nix troubled merger. Shares up 1% premarket.
