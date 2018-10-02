Premarket analyst action - healthcare

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $50 (12% upside) price target at Barclays.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) resumed with Buy rating and $8 (50% upside) price target at Stifel.

Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF) (TH.TO) upgraded to Buy with a C$15 (72% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Edward Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim. Shares down 3% premarket.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) downgraded to Neutral with a $1.50 (flat) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares down 4% premarket.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) downgraded to Outperform with a $141 ( 11% upside) price target at Raymond James.