RenaissanceRe shareholder to call for sale of company

A longtime RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) plans to urge the company, one of the last remaining stand-alone reinsurers, to sell itself, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

TimesSquare Capital Management wants the RNR to start the process because it considers RNR shares to be undervalued and believes they could get a significant premium in a sale.

The asset manager, which owns about 2% of RenaissanceRe shares, discussed its concerns privately with the company last month and could repeat them in a public letter as soon as Tuesday, the WSJ said.

Previously: Hurricane Florence could cause $170B of property damage, CoreLogic says (Sept. 11)