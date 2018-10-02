Bausch Health's psoriasis lotion successful in late-state studies

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) unit Ortho Dermatologics announces that results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating BRYHALI (halobetasol propionate) Lotion, 0.01% for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis have just been published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

At week 8, 36.5% of treated patients in Study 1 and 38.4% in Study 2 achieved at least a two-grade improvement in IGA score (and "clear or "almost clear" skin) compared to 8.1% and 12.0%, respectively, for vehicle (placebo).

The safety profile was similar to vehicle.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of October 5.

BHC is off a fraction premarket.