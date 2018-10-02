Futures decline ahead of the open

Following a big rally on Monday, when the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was announced, U.S. futures are now dipping with the broader market as investors look to see if Beijing and Washington can meet eye-to-eye on trade. Dow -0.2% ; S&P -0.2% ; Nasdaq -0.4% .

Turmoil is also hitting Rome after the head of Italy’s lower house budget committee said the nation would have solved its fiscal problems with its own currency, while European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sounded the alarm, saying, "We have to do everything to avoid a new Greece."

Oil is up 0.3% at $75.51/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1195/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 3.06%.

