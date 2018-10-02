PREIT executes leases at four malls with new tenant Love Culture

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) signs up new tenant Love Culture, a fashion retailer, at four of its malls, executing flexible leases with the retailer at Viewmont Mall in Scranton, PA; Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, MI; Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News, VA; and Willow Grove Park in Willow Grove, PA.

Adding Love culture to its portfolio of tenants advances PREIT's merchandise differentiation initiative and helps refresh its malls, the company says.

