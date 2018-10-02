Clovis Oncology receives Breakthrough Therapy designation for Rubraca

The FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy designation for Clovis Oncology's (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rubraca (rucaparib) as a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with BRCA1/2-mutated mCRPC who have received at least one prior androgen receptor (AR)-directed therapy and taxane-based chemotherapy.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Breakthrough Therapy designation is granted to Rubraca based on initial data from ongoing TRITON2 Phase 2 study in advanced prostate cancer.