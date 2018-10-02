Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance starts $200M notes offering

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) begins a public offering of $200M of convertible senior notes due 2023.

Expects to grant underwriters a 13-day option to buy up to an additional $30M of notes at the public offering price.

Intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repurchase, redemption, or exchange of its outstanding debt and equity securities from time to time, the acquisition or origination of its target assets,which include performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments, and for working capital.

