U.S. Steel downgraded as Deutsche Bank offers more cautious steel outlook

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -2.1% pre-market as Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $35 price target, cut from $47, saying its outlook for the industry is moderating as peak pricing for steels has played out.

Mini mills have a more flexible cost base, more exposure to long products and better capital return potential, Deutsche Bank's Chris Terry says.

The firm also downgrades Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) to Hold from Buy but maintains Buy ratings on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) due to more favorable risk/reward balance.

ETF: SLX