Morgan Stanley: Google's gaming entry the future of delivery

Morgan Stanley says Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) new Project Stream gaming test could become the future of video game delivery.

Yesterday, Google announced tech that allows games to stream while running remotely on the Google Cloud Platform with little computing power required and no need for downloads.

Analyst Brian Nowak: “We would next look to see if other important content owners like (NASDAQ:ATVI) and (NASDAQ:EA), which currently distribute PC games through their Origin and Battle.Net platforms exclusively, would move to work with GOOGL as well."

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: Now testing: Play Assassin's Creed in Google Chrome (Oct. 1)