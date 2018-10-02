Square gets big price target boost from KeyBanc analyst

Square (NYSE:SQ) gains 1.1% in premarket trading after KeyBanc's Josh Beck boosts his price target on the stock 53% to $115 from $75, making it the second-highest on Wall Street, according to Bloomberg.

His old price target, though, was 23% under Square's closing price of $97.28 on Monday. Average analyst price target for Square stands at $77.72.

Beck notes that sellers plan to increase the number of non-payment products they plan to adopt. According to a KeyBanc survey of 20 sellers, respondents on average expect to use 3.4 non-payment products, including such applications as invoices, loans, marketing, payroll, in the next year, up 106% from now.

Also from the survey, about 70% of sellers didn't consider a competitor when choosing Square.

Analyst ratings for Square:15 strong buys, 18 holds, 1 underperform, and 3 sells.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

