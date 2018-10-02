Deutsche Bank sees heightened risks for Facebook into 2019

Deutsche Bank out cautious on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) after the first day of Advertising Week, where the firm held meetings with industry executives.

Deutsche sees heightened risk to Street estimates in Q3, Q4, and 2019 due to mixed channel feedback.

Facebook’s platform ad revenue for clients looks to have decelerated in Q3 particularly at the end of the quarter. Risks to Q4 include slow client execution in prepping for the end of third-party partner data.

Source: Notable Calls.