BP Midstream acquires BP assets in $468M dropdown deal

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) agrees to acquire equity interests in Mardi Gras Transportation System, URSA Oil Pipeline and KM-Phoenix Holdings from its BP parent for $468M.

BPMP says the deal will increase its stake in Mardi Gras to 65% from 20%, and will acquire BP’s 22.69% interest in Ursa and its 25% interest in KM-Phoenix; BP will retain the remaining 35% interest in Mardi Gras.

BPMP says the transaction is immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit to unitholders; full-year 2018 cash available for distribution guidance is increased to $140M-$145M from $130M-$135M.