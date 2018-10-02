Tesla updates on Q3 production and deliveries

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announces that it produced 80,142 vehicles in Q3.

The EV automaker tallied up 53,239 Model 3s during the quarter with its much-discussed last week push.

Tesla also produced 26,903 Model S and X vehicles.

Model 3 nuts and bolts: "During Q3, we transitioned Model 3 production from entirely rear wheel drive at the beginning of the quarter to almost entirely dual motor during the last few weeks of the quarter. This added significant complexity, but we successfully executed this transition and ultimately produced more dual motor than rear wheel drive cars in Q3. In the last week of the quarter, we produced over 5,300 Model 3 vehicles, almost all of which were dual motor, meaning that we achieved a production rate of more than 10,000 drive units per week."

On the deliveries side, Tesla reports Q3 deliveries totaled 83,500 vehicles (55,840 Model 3, 14,470 Model S, and 13,190 Model X). "Our Q3 Model 3 deliveries were limited to higher-priced variants, cash/loan transactions, and North American customers only," notes Tesla. "There remain significant opportunities to grow the addressable market for Model 3 by introducing leasing, standard battery and other lower-priced variants of the car, and by starting international deliveries," adds the company.

On the question of vehicles on the move, Tesla discloses that 8,048 Model 3 vehicles and 3,776 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter for delivery in early Q4.

Tesla sticks with its overall target of 100K Model S and X deliveries in 2018.

TSLA +0.82% premarket to $312.95.

Source: Press Release