Rexahn Pharma's RX-3117 shows positive action in mid-stage pancreatic cancer study; shares up 4% premarket

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:RNN) is up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of preliminary data from its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating RX-3117, combined with Celgene's Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel), for the first-line treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. The results were presented at the NCI Pancreatic Cancer Symposium in Bethesda, MD.

The disease control rate (responders + those with stable cancer) was 86% (n=12/14), including one complete responder (after six cycles of therapy) and three partial responders (two after two cycles of treatment and the other after four cycles). The overall response rate was 29% (n=4/14).

Final data should be available in 2019.

RX-3117 is an orally available small molecule nucleoside compound. Once activated by an enzyme called UCK2, it is incorporated into cancer cells where in induces cell death by inhibiting DNA and RNA synthesis. UCK2 is overexpressed in a range of cancer cells.

