Paychex reports Q1 beats, reaffirms FY guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) reports Q1 beats with revenue up 9% Y/Y. Shares are dipping 0.6% premarket to $73.25.

Services revenue breakdown: Total, $845.7M (consensus: $833.2M); Management Solutions, $687.9M (+3% Y/Y); PEO and Insurance Services, $158M (+39% Y/Y); Interest on funds held for clients, $17.1M (+25%).

FY19 guidance reaffirmed with Management Solutions revenue expected to grow 4%and PEO and Insurance Services revenue up 18% to 20%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Paychex beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 2)