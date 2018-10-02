VEREIT to pay $85M to settle with eight opt-out plaintiffs

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to pay $85M to settle previously disclosed litigation with eight class-action opt-out entities.

The opt-out plaintiffs claims arose from disclosures made by VEREIT in October 2014 and March 2015 regarding tis financial statements, which included a restatement in March 2015.

The agreements don't contain any admission of liability, wrongdoing, or responsibility by any of the parties.

Including previous settlements with Vanguard, VEREIT has now settled claims brought by about 24% of VEREIT's outstanding shares of common stock and swaps referencing common stock held at the end of the period covered by the various pending shareholder actions for a total of $175M.

