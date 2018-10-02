Cellectar Bio CLR 131 shows positive action in early-stage multiple myeloma study; shares ahead 43% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is up 43% premarket on robust volume on the heels of its announcement of positive interim data from its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating CRL 131 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).
Updated results showed overall survival (OS) at 19.4 months in heavily pretreated MM patients. All had received an average of five previous lines of multidrug therapy.
A Phase 2 MM study is in process.
CLR 131 is a phospholipid ether-drug conjugate (PDC) that selectively delivers radiation to malignant cancer cells.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox