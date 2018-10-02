Stitch Fix falls back to earth

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is down 20% in premarket trading after the online retailer posted earnings and new guidance yesterday after the closing bell.

Analysts attribute the outsized downward move in shares more to a pulling back on valuation after an extended months-long rally than disappointing results.

During the Stitch Fix conference call (transcript), CEO Katrina Lake highlighted that the company recorded its highest quarterly gross margin in FY18 and topped last year's FQ4 mark by 90 bps. "This improvement was driven by a decrease in inventory reserve, lower clearance expense and reductions in shrink, all reflections of our initiatives to strengthen our operations and inventory management, "she noted.

Analyst price target changes on SFIX: Goldman Sachs to $40 from $24, SunTrust to $40 from $38, Piper Jaffray to $31 from $43, Piper Jaffray to $31 from $43.

Stitch Fix is still up 75% YTD.

