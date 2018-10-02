PRA Group in partnership with Banco Bradesco for nonperforming loan servicing

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), with RCB Investimentos, reports a strategic partnership with one of Brazil's biggest banks, Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) (NYSE:BBDO).

Bradesco will purchase 65% of RCB's nonperforming loan servicing platform in Brazil, which is currently majority owned by PRA Group; the platform will continue to be operated by RCB's founders together with Bradesco.

Ownership of the existing nonperforming loan portfolios purchased by current shareholders of RCB to date won't be part of the transaction.

Two newly created investment vehicles will be majority-owned by PRA Group, with the remaining portion owned by Bradesco and RCB's founders.

The new vehicles will be the investment channels for purchasing nonperforming loans in Brazil. Both will utilize RCB's servicing platform for collections.

