Lynas calls for transparency in anticipated Malaysia review

Australian rare earth miner Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) has written an open letter to Malaysia's government asking for transparency and fairness in a potential review of the company’s refinery in the country, which opponents say is environmentally hazardous.

The letter expressed concerns about the formation of the review committee amid reports that it would be chaired by a person who has been openly hostile to the company.

Lynas is the only major rare earths miner outside China; it mines raw material in Western Australia, which is sent to a plant in Malaysia for processing.