Ford U.S. sales drop 11% in September

Ford (NYSE:F) unit sales -11.2% to 197,494 vs. -10.0% forecast by Edmunds. Ford brand sales were down 11.3% during the month, while Lincoln brand sales dropped 7.2%.

Retail sales -12.6% to 148,233 units.

Fleet sales -6.7% to 49,171 units.

SUV sales -2.7% to 66,884 units.

Truck sales -9.9% to 93,408 units. F-Series sales -8.8% to 75,092 units.

Sales update from Ford management: "F-Series posted its seventh straight month of sales above the 70,000- truck mark in September. As part of that run, F-Series has exceeded sales of 80,000 trucks three times this year. Ford SUVs are running at a record pace this year. The Expedition turned in a strong 27 percent gain. Lincoln’s Navigator posted a 77 percent gain, with 88 percent of Navigators sold as high-trim series Black Label and Reserve models."

YTD Ford U.S. sales -2.4% to 1,887,625 units.