Kite Pharma teams up with HiFiBiO to develop T cell receptors for cancer

Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Kite Pharma inks an agreement with HiFiBiO Therapeutics aimed at developing technology supporting the discovery of neoantigen-reactive T cell receptors (TCRs) for the potential treatment of a range of cancers.

The partnership will leverage HiFiBiO's high throughput single-cell technology platform to screen TCR repertoires from patient samples to identify shared antigen and neoantigen TCRs that may have potential in adoptive cellular therapies.

Under the terms of the deal, HiFiBio will receive $10M upfront plus milestones. Kite will have the exclusive option to license HiFiBiO's platform.