Voya Financial reports about $205M of debt tendered

Voya Financial (VOYA -0.1% ) plans to accept for payment all securities validly tendered under its cash tender offers for notes and debentures. Debt representing about $205M of aggregate principal amount were tendered as follows:

About $5.2M of 7.250% debentures due 2023 issued by Voya Holdings Inc.

About $38.3M of 7.625% debentures due 2026 issued by Voya Holdings Inc.

About $14.9M of 6.970% debentures due 2036 issued by Voya Holdings Inc.

About $141.4M of 5.500% senior notes due 2022 issued by Voya Financial Inc.

