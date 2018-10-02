Stocks take a pause after yesterday's rise

Stocks tick slightly lower in early trading, giving back a bit of yesterday's gains; Dow flat, S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

European bourses are broadly lower as concerns resurface over Italy, where the anti-establishment government is digging in its heels after last week widening its budget deficit target for next year to 2.4% of GDP, irking EU officials; Germany's DAX and France's CAC -0.6% , and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% .

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% while markets in China and India were closed for holidays.

In U.S. corporate news, PepsiCo -2.6% after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings but lowering its profit guidance for the fiscal year, and GE -1.7% after yesterday's run-up even as RBC Capital and Wolfe Research upgraded the stock this morning.

Sectors are mixed, with utilities ( +0.6% ) leading and tech, communication services and consumer discretionary trailing ( -0.3% ).

Elsewhere, U.S. WTI crude oil futures +0.1% at $75.41/bbl, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is down a basis point at 3.07%.

No notable economic reports will be released today but investors will receive September auto and truck sales throughout the day.