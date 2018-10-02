AmeraMex International receives $520K order

AmeraMex International (OTCPK:AMMX) has received a $520K order from a Central American logistics company and consists of port equipment, used motors and refurbished motors, transmissions and spare parts to maintain a variety of equipment used in the handling and storage of container handlers.

The equipment is expected to ship before the end of 2018.

CEO Lee Hamre commented “We currently have booked over $12 million in sales with 90 days remaining in 2018. We do believe this will be a great year for the company.”