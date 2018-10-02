Moody's places GE credit rating under review for possible downgrade

General Electric's (GE -2.6% ) A2 credit rating is under review for a possible downgrade at Moody's, which cites GE's announcement that it will fall short of its 2018 earnings and free cash flow guidance amid weak performance from its power business.

"Among the range of issues that Moody's will consider is the impact on GE's earnings and cash flow prospects of the continuing deterioration in its Power business, which is likely to persist for some time," Moody's says.

"The dimmer prospects for GE Power take on heightened importance given the loss of free cash flow from GE's planned divestitures, including the highly cash generative GE Transportation and GE Healthcare," according to the ratings agency.