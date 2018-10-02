Junk bonds' risk premium shrinks to smallest since 2007

Rising oil and equity markets and fund inflows combined with a scarcity of new junk bond issues has squeezed the risk premium on U.S. junk bonds to their lowest since July 2007..

Spread on Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Bond Index declined on Monday to an 11-year low of 309 basis points over Treasuries; yesterday's decline was the biggest in eight weeks.

The largest junk bond ETF had its biggest one-day inflow ever.

High-yield sales pace is slowest since 2009; U.S. junk bond issuance is down about 30% this year compared with the same period last year.

High-yield index shows a 2.76 return YTD vs. comparable index of investment grade debt down 2.42%.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: Riskiest of junk bonds on pace for three-year winning streak (Sept. 28)