Twitter updates rule enforcement around election integrity

In its latest update to its work on preserving election integrity, Twitter (TWTR +0.3% ) says it's updated its rules as well as ramping up detection/enforcement and improving the product.

The company's expanding its rules around what constitutes spam/fake accounts, increasing the behaviors that can get an account removed, including intentionally misleading profile information or stolen/stock avatar photos.

It's also pressing to stop accounts that intentionally mimic or are intended to replace suspended accounts, and expanding criteria for when it takes action on accounts claiming responsibility for hacking.

In August, the company removed about 50 accounts misrepresenting themselves as members of various state Republican parties, and removed 770 accounts engaging in coordinated behavior that appeared to originate in Iran.