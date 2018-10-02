Oppenheimer sees upside for Frontdoor

Oppenheimer starts coverage on Frontdoor (FTDR +4.6% ) after the company was spun off from ServiceMaster (NASDAQ:SERV) earlier this week.

The firm thinks Frontdoor is at the start of an accelerated growth period.

"The core warranty business already grows high-single-digits; expansion into new services should be incremental (HVAC tune-up, carpet cleaning, utility line protection, etc), as should a potential partnership with a utility or large home center," notes the analyst team.

Oppenheimer sets a price target of $48 on Frontdoor (~17.4X the 2019 EBITDA estimate).

Previously: ServiceMaster spins off Frontdoor (Oct. 1)