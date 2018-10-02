More on Lamb Weston Q1 results

Lamb Weston (LW +6% ) reports Q1 sales up 12% Y/Y to $914.9M, driven by 8% increase in price/mix and 4% increase in volume.

Gross margin expands ~120bps to 25.2% due to favorable price/mix, volume growth, and supply chain efficiency savings; adjusted operating margin declines ~40bps to 16.7%; adjusted EBITDA remains almost stagnant at 23.3%

The company reaffirms FY19 guidance, and expects net sales to grow mid-single digits; adjusted EBITDA to be ~$860M-$870M

Expects FY19 tax rate to be ~24%; cash used for capex to be ~$360M

