Loss of Peabody's North Goonyella 'looms large' over met coal market

The loss of production from Peabody Energy's (BTU -1.3% ) North Goonyella metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia, due to an ongoing fire for an extended and possibly permanent period "looms large over the market," Seaport Global analysts say.

The mine's future is unclear and could be out "anywhere from four months to forever," and the fire removes a key supplier of benchmark grade met coal from a supply chain that "is exceedingly fragile right now," according to Seaport's Mark Levin.

The analyst says the mine's ~2.9M metric tons/year production is just a sliver of the 335M metric ton global seaborne market for met coal, but North Goonyella is part of a small group of mines that can deliver coal at specifications worthy of benchmark pricing.

"In short, the quality of the met coal that North Goonyella produces is just that good," Levin writes. "[3M metric tons] of production might not seem like a big deal [but] in the context of an exceedingly tight premium low-vol market, it's definitely a much more meaningful number."

