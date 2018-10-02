FCA US reports +15% sales in September

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -0.9% ) unit sales +15% to 199,819 vs. +6.7% forecast by Edmunds.

Retail sales were 149,713, accounted for 75% of all sales.

Fleet sales declined 1% and accounted for 25% of total sales.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -46% to 1,185 units; Chrysler -7% to 14,683; Jeep +14% to 83,764; Dodge +41% to 42,101; Ram +9% to 56,447; Alfa Romeo +29% to 1,639.

Notable model sales: Wrangler +2% to 15,983 units; Cherokee +87% to 23,836; Ram P/U +10% to 51,856; Durango +6% to 6,583.

2018 Fiat U.S. sales YTD +6% to 1,679,983 units.