Teranga Gold increases ownership in Golden Hill and Gourma Projects to 100%

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF +3.3% ) announces acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in the Golden Hill and Gourma projects from Boss Resources Limited for a total of AUD10M.

The Golden Hill property is comprised of three adjacent exploration permits covering 470 km2 in the central part of the Houndé Greenstone Belt in southwestern Burkina Faso, West Africa.

“We are pleased to increase our ownership interest in Golden Hill to 100%. It is one of West Africa’s most exciting exploration projects as well as an important part of our vision of becoming a multi-asset, mid-tier gold producer. Drill results released since early last year give us confidence that Golden Hill could be Teranga’s third gold mine”, said Richard Young, President and CEO.