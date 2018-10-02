PepsiCo dips after earnings

PepsiCo (PEP -1% ) trades slightly lower after releasing earnings this morning.

Analysts note that the company topped estimates through the help of a lower effective tax rate, but that underlying margins weren't as strong as anticipated.

On the conference call (webcast), PepsiCo management reminded that its beverage price increases weren't in effect until September and (as expected) says it's sitting out the cannabis craze at least until federal regulations become clearer.

Previously: PepsiCo beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 2)

Previously: PepsiCo beats Q3 estimates, revised FY2018 guidance (Oct. 2)